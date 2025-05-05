Congrats on the bundle of joy, Pule. Just take scoring form to the field as well\u00a0 The goals may have dried up a bit for AmaZulu\u2019s Hendrick Pule Ekstein on the field but he seems to be a sharpshooter in between the sheets.\u00a0\u00a0 The 34-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard has scored a mere four league goals and provided two assists for his teammates at AmaZulu this season.\u00a0\u00a0 The stocky player needs to take his scoring rate from home and onto the pitch. Congratulations to you and the madam on your second child, little big guy!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0