Original gossip girl, not the one who got hold of his phone behind bars then started tweeting and asking for donations, Musa Khawula Khuzeka! Anyways, I attended the Metro FM Nominee announcement party there in the affluent part of Gauteng, Sandton.  I cannot remember what the dress code of the night was, but I just saw everybody wearing black, however, you could choose whichever vibe you felt like.  Hosts for the night were Siphesihle Vazi and Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.  Vazi, we have known you since the days of Selimathunzi and your little stint role on The Queen. By the way Mr, where are you acting again and what is it with the tight outfits? Zola, you looked so appealing to the eye in that sexy black number you were wearing.  Mzansi's very own 2K couple Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe gave a stellar and warm performance that got us all into our feels. Shwa knows you guys are not dating but you would make such a cute couple in celebville.  As I was wandering around the venue I bumped into Mawande, oh no I mean Nambitha Mpumlwana. What are you doing these days besides being on the cover of a magazine and tagging along with Phil Mphela to events?  I do not know what business Teko Modise has with the Metros ngoba, he knows PSL. But again, I guess he was there not by mistake but by association. Congratulations Usimamane for getting your first nomination but please work harder if you know that song was big because of Sjava.  On my way out as I was taking a quick phone call, I saw Mpumi Mlambo. I could not help wonder why she has not responded to my Whatsapp text about her romantic relationship secret. I also spotted Mnqobi Yazo, Mjolisi, Lerato Kganyago and Langa Mavuso.