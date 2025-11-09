Cool and collected Amajita boss Solly Mkhabela brought his kasi to standstill

There are loaded fools out there who always brag about how they can flex and buy expensive champagne while chilling with slay queens in nightclubs but later go broke. Then, there are tycoons who do not flash their wealth in the face of the poor; instead they play a huge role to also empower communities, while also doing good things for their families. Safa NEC member and businessman, Solly \u201cGabhadiya\u201d Mkhabela, held a massive event in his kasi of Jerusalem in Hazyview, White River, in Mpumalanga, just a few kilometres from Mbombela. This championship HOD of Amajita, who brought the under 20 Afcon Cup from Egypt early this year, hosted his family, friends and associates, including Moi, when he unveiled two tombstones of his parents in the area last Saturday. While other Safa NEC members turn the association into their own mashonisa, Gabhadiya does the opposite. Eintlik, why was there nobody from Safa, vele, or they never had money to travel to Engodini? Moi is grateful for being invited. Ziwaphi this time around. Lol. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content