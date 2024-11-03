Culinary adventure at grand event far removed from the usual isphithiphithi

On Sunday Shwa went to experience the Windhoek Grand Mirage Hotel. I must give it to the organisers that it was a well-planned event, no sphithiphiti.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience, where the authentic essence of Windhoek beer blended seamlessly with the whimsical atmosphere of the Luxurious Marble Circus.

Attendees enjoyed a delightful tasting station in partnership with Briskets & Biscuits, offering a mouthwatering selection of dishes expertly paired with Windhoek beer, making for a culinary adventure that delighted the senses.

The event witnessed captivating performances by renowned artists, including Murumba Pitch, Kitchen Mess, Lobela and surprise act, Msaki.

Shwa really loves the concept that the brand has of having live performances from artists and not having to deal with auto tune artists.

Shwa was minding her own business, when at the corner of the eye she spied Zakes Bantwini, who came really early ahead of his set.

For the first time Shwa got to see the Soweto Gospel Choir perform and it now makes sense why they are loved abroad. Mrs Sande, Ratile and Nozipho Ntshangase were having the time of their lives. Shwa wonders if they will be shooting Mommy Club again. Celeste Ntuli and Anele Mdoda were also present with Ntuli living her best life as usual.

Somizi really made Mohale Motaung what he is today because why did he have so many cameras following him around? Shwa also spotted Phupho Gumede, who recently got beaten up in Sandton, but it looked like the injuries have healed.

