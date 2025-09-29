Hot Mgosi

Dapper Motau lends touch of glam to Madlanga hearings

By Sunday World
Terry Motau
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 22: Advocate Terry Motau at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 4 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 22, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has been spiced up with some seven colours. I am not talking about the food ‘Cat’ Matlala is eating at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. I am referring to the suits of different colours that the commission’s chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau SC rocked up with at the commission.

Last week, he wore a maroon suit, this week he wore a grey suit with some purple, and a black suit with a touch of orange. Motau is a bold fashionista. I do not want to talk about the glasses he was wearing at the commission because I will be accused of taking a dim view of the serious allegations the commission is investigating.

