Dapper Motau lends touch of glam to Madlanga hearings

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has been spiced up with some seven colours. I am not talking about the food ‘Cat’ Matlala is eating at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. I am referring to the suits of different colours that the commission’s chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau SC rocked up with at the commission.

Last week, he wore a maroon suit, this week he wore a grey suit with some purple, and a black suit with a touch of orange. Motau is a bold fashionista. I do not want to talk about the glasses he was wearing at the commission because I will be accused of taking a dim view of the serious allegations the commission is investigating.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content