Dear Mr President, it is time to pull the trigger on Nkabane 

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: President Ramaphosa at the Credentials Ceremony of Letters of Credence at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on March 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

It is time Shwa addresses the elephant in the room. Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane is still employed… how? We are all for women empowerment, but it should not be at the expense of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.  

The minister has lied about everything that has got to do with the Sector Education and Training Authority chairpersons’ recommendation panel, and has even shown hints of arrogance when questioned about it.  


Unfortunately, President Cyril Ramaphosa does have a reputation for taking time when making key decisions. However, surely in this particular case the facts are in the public domain.  

Mr President, we are waiting with bated breath for the big announcement. Please do not disappoint us. Dankie! 

Minister is indeed out of order 

It seems like CupCake is not interested in dealing with the higher education minister, Nobuhle Nkabane. 

Nkabane shows no regard for the government and the country, and her actions show that she is defiant. 

Kanti what are those in the ANC saying in regard with what Nkabane is doing. 

Can the president of the country show force and call Nkabane to order, ayiqibe lento that is happening instead of allowing the Eastern Cape-born politician to do as she likes. 

Isikhathi sa ma popaye siphelile manje. Akusebenzwe bandla. 

