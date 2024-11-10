Diski and kwaito oldies a boringly impotent combo

As they say idling hands and time can be very detrimental to a person’s wellbeing.

Bored people are more likely to find entertainment in anything that comes their way and we saw that with retired quartet Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala,

“Cheeseboy” Mokoena, “Yeye” Letsholonyane and Lucky Lekgwathi. The PSL old crocks were yanked by sponsors Betway and taken to Polokwane to celebrate Energy FC party along with kwaito dinosaurs, Trompies.

Imagine having to spend the whole weekend in the company of Jairos Jakarumba – that would be torture of the highest degree. But hey, he who pays the piper, calls the tune, angithi…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content