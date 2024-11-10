Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, JUNE 01: Jairus "Jakarumba" Nkwe during the 25th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 25) at Sun City on June 01, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa. Award-winning DJ Black Coffee led the SAMAs nominations list with a total of 5 nominations, followed by Sjava and Zonke, who earned nominations each. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country's finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the industry?s highest honour. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Diski and kwaito oldies a boringly impotent combo 

As they say idling hands and time can be very detrimental to a person’s wellbeing.  

Bored people are more likely to find entertainment in anything that comes their way and we saw that with retired quartet Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala,  

“Cheeseboy” Mokoena, “Yeye” Letsholonyane and Lucky Lekgwathi. The PSL old crocks were yanked by sponsors Betway and taken to Polokwane to celebrate Energy FC party along with kwaito dinosaurs, Trompies.  

Imagine having to spend the whole weekend in the company of Jairos Jakarumba – that would be torture of the highest degree. But hey, he who pays the piper, calls the tune, angithi… 

