DJ Zinhle shows us all what women power is all about  Yours in gossip headed out to Nascrec on Women's Day for the grand celebration of DJ Zinhle's remarkable 20-year journey. Shwa was definitely not going to miss the Zee Nation festival, where her legacy of blending rich heritage with modernity was on full display.  What a way for the number one Female DJ in Africa to mark her career milestone with her very first ever festival. Shwa remembers DJ Zinhle way back in the days of Jika MaJika, imagine that, aibo, this female DJ has been around with the likes of DJ Cndo.  This was when female DJs were really respected in the industry and there was no need for them to show any skin whatsoever.  It was a beautiful sight to see the likes of Miss Pru and newbie Pearl Thusi on the line-up who have all followed in the footsteps of DJ Zinhle. We really need to see more of this women empowerment. Zinhle made sure to use all the brands that she has collaborations with such as Telkom and Remy Martin to come through to support her festival. Talk about a business-minded woman.  The atmosphere throughout the day was pleasant, and of course Murdah Bongz was going to be there, performing and supporting his wife.   Baby girl made sure to bring all the fashion; Shwa even lost count of the number of outfit changes she had on the day; she was really the queen of the day.  The MCs of the day were Somizi Mhlongo and Moozlie. Moozlie stole the show with her exquisite fashion taste, which reflected in her outfit changes.   Cassper Nyovest took festivalgoers to church while Nadia Nakai continues to show off her butt cheeks.  I don't know why nobody wants to address the big elephant in the room: what was Dominic Zaca wearing?  Shwa understands the whole be-comfortable-in-your-skin thing but, no man, oh I mean, mam, get a second or third opinion before you leave the house.   Shwa has lost hope, bandla, in Nkosazana Daughter's fashion sense. As much as she was there looking like a peacock, she blessed the crowd with her angelic voice.   As if the festival was not enough, DJ Zinhle clearly had a blessed weekend and Women's Day because she also scooped three awards at the Basadi In Music Awards. Winning the Trialblazer award, Collaboration of the Year and DJ of the Year gongs.  It was shocking to hear her say this was her first SA award as a DJ. We -really need to do better; a whole 20 years later do we finally recognise her.