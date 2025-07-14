Does the sash still say Miss SA or Soon to be Married?

Maybe it’s time Shwa entered Miss SA for her to get a ring on her finger. I mean, have you seen how these girls who win that pageant end up getting married?

Recently, your favourite gossip girl heard that Mia le Roux, the reigning Miss SA, is engaged to be married. Halala mogirl, but y’all need to share the water they give you for umendo. Shwa also heard that Ntandoyenkosi Kunene is getting married for the second time. Do you see what I mean? Plug us bathong.

I hope pastor Khaya Mthethwa (Idols SA winner) won’t have another crash out in front of the congregation because of this.

