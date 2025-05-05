Don’t bring MacG’s wife into this filth 

Don\u2019t bring MacG\u2019s wife into this filth\u00a0 Shwa is taken aback by how people can use someone\u2019s pain to cause hurt for someone else. So, MacGyver Mukwevho disparaged Minnie Dlamini about her recent breakup with tycoon Dr Brian Monaisa on his podcast. Shwa has observed people on social media bringing MacG\u2019s wife into the fray, unnecessarily.\u00a0\u00a0 Two wrongs don\u2019t make a right, people, and MacG\u2019s missus should not have been dragged into the messy affairs of this unhinged loudmouth. Allow those who are directly involved to sort it out. As if this deserves reiteration, please respect women. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0