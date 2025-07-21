Don’t deny diski lovers some shukela, please

You know some South African football fans are confusing. Instead of celebrating that the U20 national team delivered the Cosafa Challenge Cup, they are busy making noise and criticising young Emile Witbooi for “showboating” during their final match against Malawi.

To his defence, the score was already 3-0, and the boy was just entertaining the crowd with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Surely, the young lad was allowed to enjoy and express himself a little.

Plus, he had already done his job by providing a hat-trick of assists, so old folks on social media must relax and let the boy enjoy his football.

