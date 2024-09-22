Don’t spoil Shwa’s vacation plans! 

Now that the DA is in bed with the ANC under a grand coalition, the party led by Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen is chickening out over its fight regarding the sewer spillage on Durban beaches.

ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango acted swiftly in 2022 to get the City of eThekwini to keep the poo out of the sea and the DA joined the fray. Now that the blue party is part of the government, it has been demanding that the court action it joined be moved to December while knowing that the matter should sit in October.

Dean Macpherson, the party’s KZN leader, who is now enjoying blue lights, has been criticising Herman Mashaba’s party over the court matter.

Stop the drama and get down to court as Shwa and her hangers-on want to let their hair down by the seaside come December. Kanti yini ngwawe, vele? Those air con offices are making you dizzy, neh? Sukani emabhozeni.

