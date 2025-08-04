Don’t worry Thambo, they are just jealous

EFF MP Sinawo Thambo celebrated the party’s 12th birthday in style, sporting a new girlfriend by his side. He even went as far as posting a video of himself and the young lady with the caption “soft launch”.

This had social media buzzing as some users congratulated his impeccable taste in women, while others urged Thambo to keep his love life private. He did not take kindly to naysayers, who he slighted while he continued to post about his new love. We wish the young man the best of luck, love is a beautiful thing after all.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content