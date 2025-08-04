Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Sinawo Thambo
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 19: EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo during the VAT victory march to the National Treasury on May 19, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. This march celebrates the recent suspension of the proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase, which the EFF views as a significant triumph for the working-class and impoverished communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Don’t worry Thambo, they are just jealous 

EFF MP Sinawo Thambo celebrated the party’s 12th birthday in style, sporting a new girlfriend by his side. He even went as far as posting a video of himself and the young lady with the caption “soft launch”.  

This had social media buzzing as some users congratulated his impeccable taste in women, while others urged Thambo to keep his love life private. He did not take kindly to naysayers, who he slighted while he continued to post about his new love. We wish the young man the best of luck, love is a beautiful thing after all. 

