Downs stars were very busy off the pitch off-season

While Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players were busy with their preparations in Europe for a season that will most likely be dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns again, some of the Masandawana stars were very busy off the pitch.

Just days before jetting off to the Fifa Club World Cup in the US, Teboho Mokoena hosted his annual football tournament in his community in Free State.

His teammates, Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana, also came up with similar initiatives through their foundations to give back. So, kudos to that.

Aubrey Modiba also used the off-season to get married last weekend to the mother of his son in a traditional wedding, with his teammates by his side.

