Kaizer Chiefs founder and chairman Kaizer Motaung was conferred with an honorary doctorate by Wits University for his impact on football and sport at large.

It was Chincha Guluva’s second honorary doctorate after he was bestowed with one by the University of Cape Town in 2022.

So, Shwa wants to send a special shout-out to Motaung for withholding a double-barrel doctorate. The man has played his role in the South African football industry and deserves to be honoured.

