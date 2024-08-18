Shwashwi: Draw line between indumba and the pulpit 

Draw line between indumba and the pulpit

If there’s anything that South African celebrities are good at, it’s misleading people. I bet you thought it’s politicians neh? The real culprits are celebrities. Everything of theirs is a lie, curated to be aesthetically pleasing for social media.

This is not about Makhadzi and her tax woes while she rocks luxury brands on IG.

Shwa is talking about what Gogo Skhotheni has been doing. First, she said she was paid to talk about getting isthembu on television, announced that she will no longer be accepting initiates in her indumba, then DJ-ing and now she is a mamfundisi?

What was with that circus that she put up in Bloem on Women’s Day? From the ndumba to the pulpit? I get that she must hustle for her children, but hey, draw a line, sisi. What happened to your podcast? Make up your mind!

