Drop the mic down the Cliff on this maths thing  Can you believe Gareth Cliff, the self-appointed budget guru, trying to do budget bae maths?   He's out there claiming every South African owes a whopping R97k to fix the deficit. R97 000, Gareth? Yoh! That's like asking me to settle Eskom's entire diesel bill while I'm just trying to navigate potholes in my trusty 2005 Toyota Tazz, bhuti!   But really, Gareth, why are you stressing Mzansi with numbers when you should stick to radio jingles and Idols hot takes? Moi suggests you leave the maths to the real pros and geniuses like Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who solve equations while you're known for tweet-ranting about traffic fines.   She's got that Black Girl Magic!