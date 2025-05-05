Drop the tired Mzekezeke denial, Sbu, but there is no denying you\u2019re on the button with Mzake\u2019s Kitchen\u00a0 Oh, Mzansi, grab your skaftin and settle in, because Shwashwi\u2019s got the juiciest tea, and it\u2019s spicier than chakalaka!\u00a0\u00a0 Our forever hustler, DJ Sbu, is out here dodging the Mzekezeke rumours like they are a Joburg traffic fine.\u00a0\u00a0 For years, we\u2019ve been squinting at that orange-overalled kwaito sensation, Mzekezeke, convinced it\u2019s Sbu under the balaclava, dropping bangers like Sguqa Ngamadolo and Amakoporosh. The voice? Same. The energy? Same. The fact they\u2019ve never been seen together? Suspicious!\u00a0\u00a0 Yet, Sbu\u2019s still out here, clutching his MoFaya cans, swearing, \u201cIt\u2019s not me!\u201d Haibo, who does he think he\u2019s fooling?\u00a0 Just the other day, Sbu was on his charm game, hyping Mzekezeke as a \u201ckwaito pioneer\u201d and \u201ctrendsetter\u201d while insisting he\u2019s just a fan. He even spun a yarn about Mzekezeke retiring to run taxis and leaving music behind.\u00a0\u00a0 Nice try, Mr Leope! Shwa remembers when he \u201cinterviewed\u201d Mzekezeke on his radio show \u2013 audio only, how convenient! Or that time he posted a blurry pic of Mzekezeke chilling with Drake at Black Coffee\u2019s Madison Square Garden gig.\u00a0\u00a0 We weren\u2019t born yesterday, darling!\u00a0\u00a0 X was buzzing with shade: one user cackled, \u201cSbu, you fooled us in 2004, but we\u2019ve got 2025 vision now!\u201d Another said, \u201cThis man lies smoother than a politician at a rally!\u201d Shwashwi\u2019s screaming \u2013 Sbu, the mask is off in our hearts, just own it!\u00a0 But let\u2019s pivot to the real spice: Sbu\u2019s latest hustle, Mzake\u2019s Kitchen, the online restaurant serving \u201cMzekezeke-inspired\u201d kasi cuisine on Uber Eats and Mr D.\u00a0\u00a0 Launched over Easter in Jozi, it\u2019s got Mzansitongues wagging \u2013 and not just about the food. The name alone had us whispering,\u00a0 \u201cIs this Sbu winking at the Mzekezeke rumours?\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 Nope, he\u2019s still playing coy, but the menu\u2019s got everyone from Soweto to Sandton in a tizzy. A leaked price list went viral on X, and whew, the comments section was a war zone! Some called it \u201ctoo pricey for kasi food,\u201d while others were like, \u201cY\u2019all pay R70 for a Nando\u2019s quarter leg and complain about this?\u201d\u00a0 The price drama had Sbu trending, with some calling Mzake\u2019s Kitchen elitist. But his squad rode hard for him: \u201cBlack businesses always get this hate! Compare it to other spots, it\u2019s fair.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 Shwashwi\u2019s take? The prices aren\u2019t exactly kota cheap, but for a platter feeding your whole crew, it\u2019s not robbing you blind either. Plus, Sbu\u2019s already dreaming of franchising by April 2026, so he\u2019s clearly cooking up something big.\u00a0 So, while DJ Sbu keeps denying he\u2019s Mzekezeke, Mzake\u2019s Kitchen is serving up spicy debates with its braai platters. Shwashwi\u2019s just waiting for him to slip up and rap \u201cSguqa Ngamadolo\u201d while flipping chops. Until then, Mzansi, keep your eyes on the menu.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0