Drum roll for our jester generals

Our ringleaders this week? None other than Messrs Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Fannie Masemola and Shadrack Sibiya – a trio whose verbal sparring has truly set the bar for what passes as “leadership” in our beloved republic.

Aubrey Matshiqi, clearly a man with a strong stomach and a sharper wit, summed up the national mood with surgical precision. “Given what Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Sibiya have said about one another, the country is clearly not in safe hands.”

Gogo Aubrey, thank you for saying what the rest of us have only dared mutter while locked in the bathroom, clutching a bar of soap and hoping it’s not a metaphor for the state of governance.

It’s heartwarming, really, to see such robust public discourse between our security chiefs. Who needs spies when the enemy is, as ever, within? The way they’ve turned the art of backstabbing into a competitive sport deserves a spot at the Olympics.

So, lock up your valuables, double seal the biscuit tin, and remember: when the custodians of our safety are this busy throwing shade, at least we can be sure the country’s safe – safe from boredom, that is. Bravo, gentlemen! The pantomime continues, and the nation waits with bated breath.… and a well-oiled escape plan.

