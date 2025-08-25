Dubai for Miss Polo Universe? Hayi asazi…

Former Miss South Africa Palesa Matjekane has launched a new pageant, and it’s called… Miss Polo Universe. How creative and innovative?

Now, Shwa is not one to critisise founders because a lot of work goes into the conceptualising process, pitching to potential sponsors etc and besides that, Miss SA is currently not sure whether they’re coming or going. So new pageants are the norm.

However, to claim that your pageant will “open doors for aspiring dreamers to have relations in Dubai”? That has Shwa’s brows up.

What are these relations that these women are supposed to have in Dubai bathong, Pale?

Shwa feels your heart is in the right place, but wrong destination. Dubai? Perhaps you should consult Khanyi Mbau about Dubai, and she could give you some advice. Remember she made a song about Dubai and a man? Exactly. But, all the best, now is the time for you to go and shine in Dubai.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.