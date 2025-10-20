Hot Mgosi

Duh, you can’t steal Bafana’s shine, Dada

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero at the ground blessing ceremony for the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre in Riviera on October 10, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ground blessing ceremony is a powerful act that signifies the irreversible commitment to progress and the literal clearing of the way for the new Presidential Centre. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

South Africans have every reason to be proud of Bafana Bafana’s performance in their game against Rwanda, which secured our spot in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

This is a historic achievement, especially since the team last played in the tournament in 2010. Even Shwa took to social media to celebrate this major milestone.

But it seems Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero did not understand the memo. His social media team released a congratulatory poster that bizarrely
featured his face prominently at the centre, instead of focusing on the players who earned the glory.

Mayor, with all due respect, this wasn’t your win.

Perhaps redirect that energy towards fixing the decaying infrastructure in the inner city. Get your shine for delivering real results, not by hijacking Bafana Bafana’s spotlight.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.