Duh, you can’t steal Bafana’s shine, Dada

South Africans have every reason to be proud of Bafana Bafana’s performance in their game against Rwanda, which secured our spot in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

This is a historic achievement, especially since the team last played in the tournament in 2010. Even Shwa took to social media to celebrate this major milestone.

But it seems Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero did not understand the memo. His social media team released a congratulatory poster that bizarrely

featured his face prominently at the centre, instead of focusing on the players who earned the glory.

Mayor, with all due respect, this wasn’t your win.

Perhaps redirect that energy towards fixing the decaying infrastructure in the inner city. Get your shine for delivering real results, not by hijacking Bafana Bafana’s spotlight.

