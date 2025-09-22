Elephant in room may be a buffalo

They say cunning wolves wear sheep skin, but who dares whisper about the buffalo in elephant skin? Shwa is asking, Mzansi: why so shy calling out the buffy in ellie drag? We sing gwaza mkhonto, yet ignore the gwazaring horn – clearly buffalo, not elephant.

Meanwhile, the ellie was stacking dollars under sofas – proudly earned from selling buffies, nogal.

Let’s rather chuckle about the ellie now handing votes to a co-governing opposition. Shwa’s lips are sealed. After all, ellies in the room are never discussed – unless you undress the bison hide. Somandla!

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content