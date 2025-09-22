Hot Mgosi

Elephant in room may be a buffalo

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 01: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister-Designate of Police at Union Buildings on August 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Ramaphosa appointed Professor Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police after Minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on indefinite leave following corruption allegations made against him by the KwaZulu Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

They say cunning wolves wear sheep skin, but who dares whisper about the buffalo in elephant skin? Shwa is asking, Mzansi: why so shy calling out the buffy in ellie drag? We sing gwaza mkhonto, yet ignore the gwazaring horn – clearly buffalo, not elephant.

Meanwhile, the ellie was stacking dollars under sofas – proudly earned from selling buffies, nogal.

Let’s rather chuckle about the ellie now handing votes to a co-governing opposition. Shwa’s lips are sealed. After all, ellies in the room are never discussed – unless you undress the bison hide. Somandla!

