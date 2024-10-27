Shwashwi: Emperor who killed the Empire is naked 

Emperor who killed the Empire is naked

So, Gqeberha the Empire is coming to an end because they “lost viewers”.

Shwashwi doesn’t accept this reason, not when the show is sitting on half a million viewers in terms of Broadcast Research Council of South Africa. B’ethunana kanti what is good viewership?

This is sad because it means a dozen people have lost their jobs already.

It means an end of a dream for upcoming actors in the Eastern Cape Province.

Apparently even the Eastern Cape government was not aware; they had no idea the show was coming to an end. Mnk mnk mnk I’ll leave it here.

