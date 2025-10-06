Enter the era of WhatsApp tenders

WhatsApp chats are about to decide the fate of the nation! This week, your favourite soapie – the Madlanga Commission – gave us pure drama, no adverts, and better plot twists than Uzalo.

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was back on the witness stand like a gospel singer with a new verse. The man’s busy! Spilling tea about “tenderpreneurs”, SAPS WhatsApp stokkies, and enough political gossip to shut down every spaza shop debate from Khayelitsha to KwaMashu.

Apparently, if you want a contract, just direct message the right guy, throw in R37 000, and, boom, your tender is lit like shebeens on payday! At least in the townships we know the only thing more dangerous than a rogue cop is a bored mama with a fresh batch of gossip!

