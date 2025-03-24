Ertugral no longer the potent mshini he used to be in local football\u00a0 Inasmuch as the PSL can be a very funny and mediocre league when it wants, it is surely not for the faint-hearted. I mean a whole former technical advisor for the Turkey national team could not take the heat and was jettisoned in a flash.\u00a0 Cape Town City booted coach Muhsin Ertugral on Monday following a 1-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants.\u00a0 They were already enduring a nine-game winless streak in the league and City boss John Comitis was clearly having none of that and hurried Ertugral to the exit door.\u00a0 So, Shwa thinks maybe the willy old fox that is Ertugral is no in touch with modern football as he thought he was.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0