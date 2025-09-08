Ezulwini shows MaMkhize needs prayers

Flamboyant and eccentric former Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize is really turning up the heat in the land of that randy monarch, Mswati III, – Eswatini.

Instagram was abuzz with pictures and videos of “MaMkhize” and her entourage, which included superfan Mama Joy Chauke posing on top and hanging out of sunroofs of luxurious Mercedes Benzes and other snazzy German machines. After all that pomp, show off and razzmatazz her new team Mbabane Highlanders AM still lost the game 2-0 to minors Ezulwini United. It is going to be a long season for the humble, unassuming people of Manzini and Mbabane.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content