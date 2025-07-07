Fast-paced night of glam at the première of F1 The Movie

Darlings, the South African première of F1® The Movie at the -Imax Mall of Africa was a high-octane affair that had Joburg’s elite buzzing faster than a Formula 1 car! Hosted by the ever-vibrant Anele Mdoda, a self-proclaimed F1 super fan, the night was a dazzling blend of cinema, culture and conscious sipping, with Heineken stealing the spotlight. Shwashwi was there, eyes wide, soaking up every glamorous moment.

The green carpet was more like a racetrack runway, with Mzansi’s finest strutting their stuff in outfits that screamed speed and style.

Anele, our queen of the mic, kept the energy electric, gushing, “You guys nailed the F1 theme!” And nail it they did!

Khuli Chana rolled in looking slick, while Girlie Lukhele brought her signature flair.

Bonko and Lesego Khoza were a power duo, serving looks and love.

Zakes Bantwini kicked off the night with a pulsing set of his hits, proving he’s still Mzansi’s music maestro. Karabo Didi sparkled, and let’s not forget Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi and Zulu Makhathini, whose racing-inspired fits had jaws dropping. Zola Nombona and Kwenzo Ngcobo added extra star wattage, mingling with the crowd like the A-listers they are.

Heineken, the night’s true MVP, proved you don’t need alcohol to keep the vibes high. As an official global partner of F1® The Movie, the brand’s sleek campaign directed by Joseph Kosinski and featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris had everyone toasting to moderation with style.

Warrick Wyngaard, Heineken South Africa’s marketing communication manager, put it perfectly: “This film blends emotion, adrenaline, and culture just like Heineken.”

Shwashwi agrees; that crisp, non-alcoholic brew kept everyone in the driver’s seat, savouring the moment without losing control.

The theatre was a vibe, packed with fans and celebs munching on snacks and sipping Heineken while the film’s visuals roared to life.

With its nationwide release on June 27, F1: The Movie promises to be box-office beast, and this première set the tone. From the star-studded guest list to the message of modern socialising, it was a night that screamed inclusivity, excitement, and zero reasons to overindulge.

Shwashwi’s verdict? A podium finish for Heineken and Mzansi’s finest!

