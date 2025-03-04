Fearless Nota speaks his mind 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Nota Baloyi stands tall as a figure who refuses to be silenced. Here’s a man who’s danced with adversity – from the cold confines of jail to the emotionally tumultuous waters of divorce – and emerged not just unscathed, but emboldened.  


Young people, take note: this is the spirit we should celebrate and emulate. Nota isn’t just a voice; he’s a force. Unafraid to tackle puppets like AfriForum, Elon Musk, and even Donald Trump, he’s out here doing the heavy lifting for all of us.  

While the politically correct crowd, ever-eager to appease, might cringe at his audacity, it’s precisely this boldness that makes him a true hero for our generation. He’s not swayed by the polished speeches or the pressure of politically correct narratives.  

Instead, he cuts through the noise with sharp, unapologetic honesty.  

