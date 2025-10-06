Forget Junior Khanye’s tripe: those shirts!

Junior Khanye being hauled over the coals by the SA Players\u2019 Union for criticising or should we say insulting, in his \u2018analysis\u2019 during football matches. Khanye\u2019s sharp tongue, and unflinching approach has really left the SA diski fraternity divided. Some of the supporters love him to bits, while the other half wants to vomit when they see his face. Shwa couldn\u2019t give a toss about Khanye\u2019s pearls of wisdom, we\u2019re just bothered by his fashion sense. Those shiny, fong-kong outfits may have been the ones that enraged the players\u2019 union. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content