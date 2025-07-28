Free State premier turns blind eye to scourge of GBV

The Free State government seems to be a playground of naughty people, from top officials who beat up their girlfriends to the premier who acts like she sees nothing wrong on issues of gender-based violence (GBV).

Moi doesn’t understand why Magogo Maqueen, the Free State premier and the warrior against GBV, decided to parachute the unreformed woman basher, Pakiso Lebone to the top position of acting HOD of the provincial Treasury, while the moegoe had admitted to have turned his girlfriend into his own punching bag.

Maqueen is turning a blind eye on this dude, who is now in court to answer for his mess.

Moi has seen images of how Pakiso hit his woman, and later apologised to her through messages, and even wanted to give her money to keep her mouth shut.

But Maqueen continued to appoint him two months after the abuse.

Eintlik this palooka had assaulted the woman back in 2023 and apologised as he always does. Magogo will be marching in Markgraaf street screaming against GBV, while giving dikweta positions.

