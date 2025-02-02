Freeloaders out in full force, especially for the free food

The Safa NEC members were out in full force in their first meeting of the year at the swanky Southern Sun Hotel at the OR Tambo Airport last week.

From the first whistle, the opposing members went at each other’s throats like warring siblings. Voice Notes are circulating of the members screaming and exchanging swearwords like they were in a shebeen at some squatter camp.

While the knowledgeable ones were arguing and debating robustly, the freeloaders could not wait to burst forward and make solo runs to the fancy restaurant for the five star, gourmet meal… that’s how the once-mighty Safa has degenerated to these days.

