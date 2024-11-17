Friends of Amstel finds a home, and a vibe

Yours in mgozi headed out to Ground The Venue, out in Muldersdrift for the ultimate final stop of Friends of Amstel Johannesburg.

Shwa must say it was so much fun when nobody knew where the venue is. It was giving exclusive vibes but now it appears that it has found its home.

I must say the event itself is actually a great way for the brand to market itself because nobody buys any tickets, but you enter to win. The weather on Saturday was really on and off, and imagine the mess it would have created had it ended up raining.

But Shwa could handle the cloudy skies, and it must have been easy for festivalgoers to enjoy the vibe too. Not me rushing to the festival to try and find Kelvin Momo during his set, but the guy was nowhere to be seen. I really wanted to give him a piece of my mind, and then boom, he came late at night with his girl Babalwa M. They shut my big mouth with that break-up stunt they pulled.

The main stage, which featured some of the hottest artists around, was hosted by Bontle Modiselle and Pearl Thusi. Bontle is the go-to-girl these days; and, boy, she does her thing. Being the classy MC, she entertained the crowd in every way.

Shwa’s not sure about Pearl, who kept wanting to twerk and show us her butt cheeks. Baby girl, behave.

Hip hop star A-Reece gave fans his all with his performance but because there were two stages, poor Usimamane was on the smaller stage. I am going to need Amstel to get rid of that stage. It looks so improper and demeaning. Rather have the event over two days as usual.

Scorpion Kings, nah you really let me down; or is it because I get to hear your sets almost every weekend?

The cute and sexy Zee Nxumalo gave a stellar performance. Shwa cannot wait for you to drop your album so you can take me into that unmistakable December mode.

I do not know what anyone said to Dlala Thukzin. Why was the gqom DJ fighting so much with his set? The guy literally took everyone to Durban and proved why the other week he got awarded two Samas. I apologise on behalf of the people, Thukzin. But there was no need to fight so much. We already know you are the goat.

Poor K.O had to perform straight after that set, and he tried, shame, with his old hits but now imagine transitioning from gqom to hip-hop. Cassper Nyovest also gave a lukewarm performance straight after K.O and it really took long for the crowd to give the energy that he wanted.

Shwa also enjoyed performances from Sjava, Major League DJs, Lee McKrazy and Maglera Doe Boy.

