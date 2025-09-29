Gabhadiya, we trust you to keep Amajita safe in Chile

As Amajita flew to Chile earlier this week to represent Mzansi in the Fifa Under 20 World Cup, Moi believes that the team’s HOD Solly “Gabhadiya” Mkhabela and the medical personnel took enough medical supplies and water for our young heroes.

Kana, early this year, the whole squad and the technical team went on to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations despite having runny tummies after eating at a hotel in Egypt.

Shwa, being the patriot that she is, doesn’t want to see our boys losing even a single game and hopes they can be taken care of the entire tournament.

So, Bro Solly, make sure that akuna nkinga, neh?

All the best to Amajita as they showcase Mzansiis talent on the global stage in South America.

