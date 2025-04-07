Gatsheni not much of an April’s fool

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu confessed he was nearly fooled into missing a crucial debate on whether to sack one of his MECs on Tuesday.

Gatsheni was already in his spanky suit when he got a call from the legislature saying the debate had been cancelled. Just as he was slipping back into his pyjamas, his security detail swooped in, bundled him into a convoy, and zoomed off to the law-making house.

It’s no secret that Mpumalanga’s number one is terrified of the blue-light brigade’s James Bond-like speeding.

“I realised, by the way [that] today is April Fool’s Day. So, I’m here,” he quipped.

