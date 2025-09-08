Gayton McKenzie and Freddie Nyathela, kusa shubile vele 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Shwa is concerned about the bad blood between Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and the president of the South African Roadies Association (Sara), Ntate Freddie Nyathela. 

Ankere the two have been throwing verbal jabs at each other in public. 

As it stands, Moi must state that the building that houses Sara is one top class property that the organisation is not renting but owns.  

Shwa heard that there were clowns who were trying to influence the person who sold the building to Ntate Freddie to revoke the sale. 

So Mr Minister, when are you going to chill with Ntate Freddie and make peace? Sikhathele yile drama yenu. 

