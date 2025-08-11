Gayton will not let this coloured lie go

There’s drama brewing in the political and entertainment streets after a controversial Open Chat podcast episode made shocking claims about the coloured community, and Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is not having it.

The clip, which somehow slipped past producers and onto public platforms, sparked major outrage after it suggested inappropriate and offensive narratives about coloured people.

You know what they said? That coloured cousins have sex with each other. I had to lay it bare because they did guys.

Maybe they expected laughs but social media was quick to explode, with many demanding accountability and calling out the show for crossing a serious line.

Now, Gayton is stepping in with legal fire. He’s made it clear the fight is not just against the show itself, but also against the individuals behind it.

The Patriotic Alliance is sharpening its legal claws, aiming to make a bold example out of the whole situation. While the show runners are scrambling to do damage control, the backlash has already landed, and the internet isn’t forgetting anytime soon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content