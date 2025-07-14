Get back together for Mzanzi’s sake 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Tsepo Mhlongo

The bromance between the well-travelled politician, Tsepo Mhlongo, and the founder of Build A Better South Africa, Lovemore “The Black Panther” Ndou ended on a sour note. 

Eintlik, it’s sad to see such a great combination parting ways in such a high drama where accusations and counter accusations of a power tussle and claims of theft surfaced. 


 Moi wishes the duo could bury the hatchet and reconnect with one vision, which is to build a better Mzansi for all. They are a cool combination to show force. 

