Get into the groove, Calvin

You could see when Siwelele FC’s new chairman, Calvin Le John, broke into song and sang one of the club’s ditties in Bloemfontein that he had been practising for weeks.

The chubby chairman may look a tad like Barry White but the lyrics and the vocal cords did not come to the party. The kid may need to keep Botha “Shower Cap” Msila bumper-to-bumper as he learns a few of Siwelele’s songs.

