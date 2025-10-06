Get off high horse, and the gravy train

Politicians never cease to amaze. All they do is make grand pronouncements, but have a low follow-up rate, and the Patriotic Alliance\u2019s Gayton McKenzie is no better. Last week he vowed to step down from his cosy ministerial post if his best buddy and deputy Kenny Kunene is not reinstated as the MMC of transport in the City of Joburg. While Kunene was sworn in as a PR councillor, he has not been appointed to be part of the executive. Gayton, it is your chance to prove that you are a man of your word, step down! Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content