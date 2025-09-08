Gigabyte, uthini, leader; sithungise?

Wait, are wedding bells ringing for Dr Malusi Gigaba and his girlfriend, Nomfundo Fakudze, or is my imagination running wild again?

It all started innocently enough, with Nomfundo wishing Malusi a heartfelt happy birthday, she wrote: “Today I celebrate not just your birthday, but the beautiful man you are. You’re my partner, my safe place, my inspiration, and the greatest blessing of my life.”

And Gigaba replied: “I must do something about this ‘partner’ thing. Ayingihlali kahle.”

Translation, perhaps? “Time to upgrade from “partner” to husband.”

Nomaaaaaa yizobona. Did you see this kodwa? Ay. Angazi angazi shem ningangifaki but this looks like a move straight out of a rom-com.

Oh, and if you’re serious about this low-key proposal just do it properly this time, we’re still recovering from “Imagine this in your mouth” to “the baby oil” debacle.

Stay tuned, because if wedding bells are indeed on the horizon, we are here for it. Congratulations in advance, Nkanyezi.

