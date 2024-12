Give it a rest, gogo

Shwa’s cheap weave was almost blown backwards after learning that Gogo Ria Ledwaba is still fighting the Safa 2022 elective congress outcome, where Jordaan won by a landslide.

Gogo Ria, a servant of the game in her youth, must now give it up, take a chill pill and go frolic with her grandchildren and enjoy her hard-earned pension. Just last week, she lost her 396th appeal after it was dismissed at the Pretoria high court with costs. Some people just seem to enjoy pain, yazi.

