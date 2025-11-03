Hot Mgosi

Give minister Godongwana his flowers after Mzansi got off grey list

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 27: South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana (l) and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago (r) leave after holding a joint press briefing at the end of the G20 finance track meetings, led by the national treasury and the South African reserve bank (SARB) on February 27, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet February 26-27 at Cape Town international convention center. South Africa is hosting this year's series of G20 meetings, culminating in the summit for country leaders in November. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

After being appointed as acting president of the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Enoch Godongwana worked hard with his team to make sure that South Africa is removed from grey listing.

Remember that since February 2023, South Africa was placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to limitations on dealing with the challenge of stopping money laundering and terrorist financing, bekunzima blind. But now we are cruising nicely as Juju says. Simnandi siyashelela. Now our leaders need to be focused and take the country forward bayeke le nshipinshipi of corruption.

