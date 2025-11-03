Give minister Godongwana his flowers after Mzansi got off grey list

After being appointed as acting president of the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Enoch Godongwana worked hard with his team to make sure that South Africa is removed from grey listing.

Remember that since February 2023, South Africa was placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to limitations on dealing with the challenge of stopping money laundering and terrorist financing, bekunzima blind. But now we are cruising nicely as Juju says. Simnandi siyashelela. Now our leaders need to be focused and take the country forward bayeke le nshipinshipi of corruption.

