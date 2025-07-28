Glitz, Glam, and Star Power at the 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards

Oh, darlings, Shwashwi was positively dazzled at the 12th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards, held on July 19, at the Durban ICC. The night was a fabulous explosion of African storytelling, with the theme “Africa’s Giants of Storytelling: From Piers to Pages” setting the stage for a celebration of heritage and cinematic brilliance.

The red carpet was a feast for the eyes, with KZN’s finest serving looks that screamed bold, royal, and legendary.

Let’s dish on the stars who lit up the evening!

The event, hosted by the dynamic Umkhokha: The Curse duo Nay Maps and Hope Mbhele, was a whirlwind of charm and wit. Hope Mbhele stole hearts with a spontaneous isiZulu praise song that had the crowd roaring talk about a queen owning the stage.

Meanwhile Nay kept forgetting he is not in America with that fake twang.

Khaya Dladla, our resident fashion slayer, worked the red carpet interviews with his signature flair, making every moment a vibe.

Among the glittering attendees were industry heavyweights and rising stars, including Alizwa Sikhafungana, Nkanyiso Makhanya, Zamuntu Khoza, Musa Mseleku and Smangele Mhlongo, all strutting their stuff in regal attire that matched the night’s theme.

By the way, Musa, what was it with you trying to force poor Lwandle to do interviews?

The awards celebrated talent across 25 categories, and the star power was undeniable. Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo, fresh off his Scandal! role, snatched Best Actor TV, while Nqobile Magwaza owned Best Actress TV for Smoke and Mirrors. In film, Ntando Mncube (Themba) and Sibongiseni Shezi (Umjolo: The Gone Girl) took home top acting honours.

Uzalo was a force, with Andile Zamokuhle Mtambo winning Best Supporting Actor TV and Best Newcomer Actor, and Duduzile Ngcobo claiming Best Supporting Actress TV.

Mbuso Khoza (Masinga the Calling) and Zola Mhlongo (Sent) shone in supporting film roles, while Dineo Nxumalo (Sent) sparkled as Best Newcomer Actress.

The night’s crown jewel was Angus Gibson, honoured with the Lifetime Achievement for his iconic work on Yizo Yizo, Isibaya and Shaka iLembe.

His speech about wanting approval from the KZN audience was pure gold Shwashwi approves! And let’s not forget Rethabile Ramaphakela, whose Disaster Holiday swept four awards, including Best Pan African Film and Best Feature Film, proving KZN’s landscapes are as much a star as the actors.

From the red carpet slay to the heartfelt speeches, the night was a love letter to African storytelling.

Shwashwi’s already counting down to next year’s Sabela Awards.

KZN, you’ve outdone yourself!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content