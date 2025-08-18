Glued-to-bench Downs star’s cry

Mamelodi Sundowns dribbling wizard Thapelo Maseko was crying on Instagram instead of pulling up his socks and fighting for a position in the team. He says that his morale is at an all-time low after spending ample time bonding with the bench.

But Maseko forgets how nice it was when Sundowns dangled a R19-million in his face and how quick he went for the bite without a blink. Was he not aware that there are about 40 other players at Masandawana who are wrestling each other to be among the chosen 11 in the starting line-up?

Man up, roll with the punches and fight for your place, dude!

