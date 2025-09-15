Hot Mgosi

Goalie can help team Lea(r)n thing or two  

By Sunday World
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 02: Renaldo Leaner of Sekhukhune United during the MTN8, quarter final match between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Since it’s a rare occurrence in the world of football, Sekhukhune United pounced like a deadly striker when they proudly announced on X that their goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner graduated with a Higher Certificate in Sports Sciences, from the University of Pretoria.  

Furthermore, the 27-year-old already holds a Bachelor of Edu-cation degree, from the University of the Western Cape and a Sports Psychology quali-fication from Unisa. Renaldo may want to think of a side gig and dish out some adult basic education and training classes to some of his teammates and coaches who were allergic to a classroom in their youth – he would make a killing. 

