Goalie can help team Lea(r)n thing or two

Since it’s a rare occurrence in the world of football, Sekhukhune United pounced like a deadly striker when they proudly announced on X that their goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner graduated with a Higher Certificate in Sports Sciences, from the University of Pretoria.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old already holds a Bachelor of Edu-cation degree, from the University of the Western Cape and a Sports Psychology quali-fication from Unisa. Renaldo may want to think of a side gig and dish out some adult basic education and training classes to some of his teammates and coaches who were allergic to a classroom in their youth – he would make a killing.