Got questions? Prepare for answers, any

The DA in Gauteng tried to throw shade with an X poll asking people how they felt about the City of Tshwane. They were clearly hoping everyone would say things are falling apart.

But the joke was on them as 78% of people, by the time of screenshot, said, “Things are going well!” Instead of celebrating the unexpected love, they quickly hit delete like someone caught sending a risky text.

It’s like inviting guests to roast your cooking, only for them to ask for seconds. The DA must have stared at those results in shock, trying to figure out who let the happy people vote.

Next time, they might want to keep the poll up or better yet, ask questions they’re ready to hear the answers to.

