Grootboom, please be a nice guy

A new relationship has entered the villa in Mzansi celebville. Inimba star Prince Grootboom and actress lover, Rorisang Mohapi are head over heels in love, and they can’t hide it anymore.

Shwa recently spotted them cozy in the streets of Jozi, puppy-love kind of vibes and apparently they’ve been going on vacations together. Mjolo o monate neh?

Let’s just hope Prince won’t play the girl like he dribbles women in all the characters he plays on television shows. Poor girl is a newbie in the industry bathong, and he is probably her first serious boyfriend.

