Guess who went missing at Juju's birthday party  In the vibrant world of politics, where personalities often clash like titans, there are rare moments when unity and camaraderie take centre stage.  Recently, at the birthday celebration of charismatic EFF leader Julius Malema, the ANC's Lebogang Maile was spotted soaking in the jubilant atmosphere. Known for his knack for never missing a good party, Maile's presence was a testament to the social magnetism of brotherhood beyond political affiliations.  However, conspicuously absent from this ensemble were Dali Mpofu, Floyd Shivambu, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.  Their absence left a noticeable void, one that speaks volumes about the current state of black unity when the forces representing the former oppressors are consolidating. It's time for these dynamic figures to bridge any divides and kiss and make up.  After all, our strength lies in us standing together, and there's no better way to celebrate that than with a little laughter and a lot of love. Here's hoping for a   reunion soon that sets the stage ablaze with the spirit of togetherness!