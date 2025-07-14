Haikhona maqabane ka DD 

Hot Mgosi

SEDIBENG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 21: EFF Leader Julius Malema during the Sharpeville Rally on Human Rights Day at Dlomo Dam on March 21, 2025 in Sedibeng, South Africa. The rally commemorates individuals who defiantly challenged the Dompass system, a document designed to regulate the movement of African people. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Shwaa couldn’t believe the drama outside DD Mabuza’s home. The EFF picked the date, set the time, even ironed their overalls. But just before Malema could say, “knock, knock,” the ANC’s secretary-general jumped up like a jealous ex at a funeral, screaming, “That’s our slot!”  

Yoh, talk about gatecrashing somebody’s grief. You dropped the ball, dear ANC, and when Juju picked it up like a gent, you cried foul. Suddenly it’s not about DD anymore, but about diary dominance. Respect the dead?  


Not when there’s a media lens nearby. Honestly, Shwa thought funerals were for mourning – not a turf war with hymns in the background. Pathetic. 

