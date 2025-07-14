Haikhona maqabane ka DD

Shwaa couldn’t believe the drama outside DD Mabuza’s home. The EFF picked the date, set the time, even ironed their overalls. But just before Malema could say, “knock, knock,” the ANC’s secretary-general jumped up like a jealous ex at a funeral, screaming, “That’s our slot!”

Yoh, talk about gatecrashing somebody’s grief. You dropped the ball, dear ANC, and when Juju picked it up like a gent, you cried foul. Suddenly it’s not about DD anymore, but about diary dominance. Respect the dead?

Not when there’s a media lens nearby. Honestly, Shwa thought funerals were for mourning – not a turf war with hymns in the background. Pathetic.

