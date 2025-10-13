Hairman’s trust issues with Madame Democracy

When big political parties hold internal elections, chaos often follows \u2013 yet it proves that Madam Democracy still draws her brutalised breath because at least people get elected. Some smaller parties, however, claim to be her fans but never invite her to their buffet. Their leaders simply announce new faces before each election campaign, as if democracy were an optional guest. The hairman, Herman Mashaba\u2019s latest stunt \u2013 unveiling a TV presenter as a candidate \u2013 felt like a decision made between a good breakfast and a bad headline. If you truly love democracy, why is she never on the guest list, Ntate Shabisto? Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content